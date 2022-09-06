Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury’s call out

Anthony Joshua has suggested that he is willing to face Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title fight this December.

Although Fury announced that he was coming out of his short-lived retirement in order to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, the Ukrainian boxer is uninterested in fighting again this year.

A meeting with Usyk still appears to be in Fury’s future plans, although he is eager to get back into the ring and wants to fight for a second time this year.

Fury took to social media on Monday and propositioned Joshua for a fight within the next few months in a surprise turn of events.

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua.

“I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting soon, within the next few months, and I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this just in case,” Fury said.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re beltless at the moment and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match-fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble.

“A battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you’re interested. If not, I will select another opponent. Thank you very much and good night.”

Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas https://t.co/kKCWdrlmol — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 5, 2022

AJ responds.

Fury took to Twitter again several hours later to prompt a response from Joshua, saying he already has a date and venue in mind for their proposed fight, to which the Olympic gold medallist responded.

“Yeah calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if you’re really about it shout 258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas,” Joshua tweeted.

The pair have been in negotiations before, and were supposed to fight last year, although after it was ruled that Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time the bout didn’t come to be.

After Fury’s supposed retirement and Joshua’s two defeats to Usyk it seemed like a fight between the two British heavyweights may never happen, although the so-called “Battle of Britain” is now very much back on the table.

