Anthony Joshua promises Tyson Fury even money split

Anthony Joshua has promised Tyson Fury that he will split the money the pair would make from a heavyweight unification title bout “down the middle”.

A clash between the two British boxers is on the horizon following Joshua’s defeat of Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev earlier in the month, but is yet to be announced.

Joshua wrote a column for the latest issue of Boxing News and insisted that a bout between him and the Gypsy King would happen soon.

“How close is the Fury fight? I promise you it’s happening. But until you hear it from me, don’t buy into anything. I’m serious about the fight so when I announce it you’ll know it’s real.

“I’m taking my time because there has been a lot of back-and-forth for years. I’ve been chasing this road to ‘undisputed’ and when the time is right I’ll announce it and I’ll have my mind fully focused on the job at hand,” Joshua wrote.

The Watford native also stated that he was willing to give Fury an equal amount of the fight’s purse in an effort to make the bout happen.

“When it was Deontay Wilder in my way, that was my focus and he admitted we gave him lucrative offers that he turned down. Now it’s Tyson Fury that’s my pure focus. The offers will be made, substantial offers.

“I’ve fought many champions before so it’s obvious to see we’ve done business with world champions before. It’s no different with Fury, he should take this fight with both hands. The money will be split down the middle,” Joshua said.

‘I’ll knock him out inside three rounds’

Fury has been eager for a fight with Joshua for some time, but claimed that his potential opponent was attempting to avoid him in a recent video he posted on Twitter.

“Well there you go everyone, Anthony Joshua s*** himself on live TV. He was asked if he wanted the fight and he went round the bushes and put his a*** on the edge.

“I want the fight. I want the fight next, I’ll knock him out inside three rounds, he’s a big bum dosser. I can’t wait to knock him out,” Fury commented.

