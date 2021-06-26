Close sidebar

Anthony Joshua makes prediction for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

by Eoin Harte

Anthony Joshua has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder again when the pair fight for a third time next month.

Fury and Wilder drew the first time they fought back in 2018, but the British heavyweight comfortably defeated the American the second time around to claim a TKO victory in the seventh round.

Joshua was speaking to TalkSport about Fury and Wilder’s third bout and predicted that his fellow British heavyweight would again come out on top.

‘You’re only as good as your last performance.’

“I don’t mind, I don’t mind,” Joshua said when asked who he thought would win.

“But Fury won the last one so I’ll go with Fury because you’re only as good as your last performance. Good luck to them both.”

Fury

Tyson Fury: ‘I’m not so sure about AJ not losing his fight.’

Joshua is determined to fight Fury after the third bout with Wilder, after the British duo’s plans for a fight this summer were scuppered despite the heavyweight unification bout seeming like a certainty.

Although the Watford native said he didn’t mind who wins next month’s heavyweight title fight, a Fury victory would mean that he could face his fellow British heavyweight in a title unification bout, as long as Joshua defeats Oleksandr Usyk.

However, Fury isn’t convinced that Joshua will defeat the Ukrainian challenger, telling the Daily Mail recently that he believes an upset could be on the cards.

“Usyk is a southpaw, clever, technically very good. He’s smaller as a former cruiserweight champion but he handled Derek Chisora, who is physically tougher than Joshua,” Fury said.

“So while I’m absolutely confident of beating Wilder, I’m not so sure about AJ not losing his fight.”

Although a loss for either Joshua or Fury could forever dash plans of a heavyweight unification title bout between the two, Joshua has indicated that he will fight Fury regardless of what belts are on the line.

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Anthony Joshua promises to face Tyson Fury regardless of Oleksandr Usyk result

Tyson Fury predicts outcome of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Tyson Fury makes prediction for third fight with ‘one trick pony’ Deontay Wilder