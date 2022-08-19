Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk both weigh in heavier for rematch

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have both weighed in heavier for their rematch, although the Ukrainian is lighter than expected.

Rumours circulated that Usyk had packed on a considerable amount of weight for his rematch with Joshua, with Amir Khan recently revealing that the reigning world heavyweight champion told him he had gained 15 kilos.

However, while the scales showed that Usyk is the heaviest he has ever been in his career, he was just half a kilo heavier than when he fought Joshua for the first time.

Usyk weighed in at 100.5 kilos, while Joshua weighed in at 110.9 kilos, roughly two kilos heavier than he was when the pair fought at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

Anthony Joshua is unconcerned with Oleksandr Usyk’s weight.

The Ukrainian heavyweight was speaking to Sky Sports after weighing in and acknowledged that most people had expected him to be considerably heavier for the rematch, but stated that “expectations are not always met.”

Joshua was chattier after the weigh in, but played down the significance of the lengthy face-off the two men shared, as well as the weight each of them will fight at.

“It’s just a face-off. I always say, for me personally, face-offs don’t mean nothing. It’s just about the bell ringing and us throwing leather really. Face-offs don’t win fights,” Joshua said.

“I’ll be honest, all this stuff don’t matter. It’s just about the fight. Real talk. All this stuff; weight, face-offs, none of it matters to me. I’m just looking forward to the fight.

“I’m just ready for 12 rounds. 100 per cent ready for 12 rounds and anything short of that is a bonus.”

USYK A CAREER HEAVIEST! 💪 Who looked better on the scales? 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/YCOQ8fdrIg — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 19, 2022

The world heavyweight titles go on the line tomorrow night.

When rumours circulated about Usyk’s significantly increased weight, many had assumed that he had done so in expectation of a more aggressive Joshua.

However, as the Ukrainian is only marginally heavier than last time out, Usyk will likely use a similar approach in which he kept his distance and outboxed his larger opponent over the course of the first fight.

Joshua is still likely to be more aggressive as his best chance of victory comes in the form of a knock out, and his increased weight suggests that he will be looking to use his power.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, oleksandr usyk