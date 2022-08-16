Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk TV details and fight time

Anthony Joshua will hope to become a world heavyweight champion for the third time when he fights Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

Joshua and Usyk will fight for a second time this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, after the Ukrainian challenger stunned the boxing world by claiming a unanimous decision victory against his British opponent last September.

Neither man has fought since, although Usyk has certainly not had a quiet life since he became a world heavyweight champion as he returned to Ukraine to defend his country from the Russian invasion.

Usyk got the blessing of his government to leave Ukraine in order to prepare for his rematch with Joshua and has packed on 15 kilos since their first fight, according to Amir Khan.

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: How can I watch the fight?

The fight card will start at 6pm Irish time on Saturday, August 20th. Joshua and Usyk’s fight is expected to begin at around 10.30pm, although that is subject to how long the previous fights go on for.

The event is being shown on Sky Sports Box Office and will cost €31.95 for Republic of Ireland customers up until midnight on Friday, August 19th.

Customers can also view the fight on NOW TV. A NOW TV membership is not required to need the fight, as Sky Sports Box Office events aren’t included in memberships and need to be purchased separately.

Outside of the UK and Ireland, the Middle East and North Africa and Ukraine, where the fight is being shown for free, the fight will be shown live on DAZN.

The eyes never lie. Welcome to 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤. 🌩️ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 15, 2022

Full fight card.

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk

Filip Hrgovic v Zhilei Zhang

Callum Smith v Mathieu Bauderlique

Badou Jack v Richard Rivera

Ramla Ali v Crystal Garcia Nova

Andrew Tabiti v James Wilson

Daniel Lapin v Jozef Jurko

Ziyad Almaayouf v Jose Alatorre

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, oleksandr usyk