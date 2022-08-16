Anthony Joshua confident he knows Oleksandr Usyk’s ‘tricks’ for rematch

Anthony Joshua is confident that he knows Oleksandr Usyk’s “tricks” ahead of the pair’s rematch bout on Saturday night.

Usyk claimed a unanimous decision victory against Joshua in their first fight last September, as the smaller man outboxed his British opponent to be crowned as a world heavyweight champion for the first time.

The former world cruiserweight champion was the underdog the first time he fought Joshua, although most expect him to retain his heavyweight titles after a dominant performance last time out.

Joshua was speaking to the BBC about his upcoming rematch with Usyk and stressed that he has changed his training routine after coming up short last time.

Anthony Joshua on revamping his training.

“I took myself to the United States of America, I met with some new trainers,” Joshua explained.

“I just kind of wanted to revamp things and said, ‘Look, I’m going to be 33 in a couple of months, I want to try something new. I want to revamp myself, reinvent myself.’

“So I thought, ‘Let me try tor bring in some new coaches.’ I spent my time searching for new coaches, I’ve been receptive to their information and let’s see if I can put it all into play on Saturday night.”

‘I know what he’s doing and I know what I’ve got to do.’

Usyk proved himself to be a superior technical boxer than Joshua last year, as the British heavyweight struggled to find openings and ultimately ran out of time to land a finishing blow

Joshua seems very confident that he won’t make the same mistakes as last year however, saying that he knows what to expect from Usyk this time around.

“I’ve been in there with him before. I know his tricks, I know what he’s doing and I know what I’ve got to do,” Joshua said.

“I haven’t done the same things as last time in training camp. I’ve moved on and used that information to push me on throughout this training camp I think. Well, I hope so.”

