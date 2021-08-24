Anthony Joshua reveals his gameplan for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he will take his time to defeat Oleksandr Usyk when the pair come to blows next month.

World heavyweight champion Joshua is expecting a lengthy fight against the former cruiserweight world champion and is focusing on being “trim” for what could be a very attritional battle.

Joshua was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the world heavyweight title fight at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and predicted that Usyk will be his trickiest opponent yet due to the Ukrainian’s footwork.

‘Concentrate, take your time, pin him down.’

“100 per cent, he will be. Movement means you are never stationery to get hit. Movement is important,” Joshua explained.

“Concentration – when you want to [punch], you lock in, then make a move. You have to make sure your brain works. That can be mentally fatiguing so I am sharpening the mind so that I can concentrate for the 12 rounds.

“Also I practice having the ability to [punch] four times, not just once. Concentrate, take your time, pin him down. It’s a fight for the brain. Knowing what you’ve got in front of you and knowing how to deal with it.

“You can either be aggressive, corner [him], throw everything at it. Or take your time, be clever, then knock [him] out.”

Anthony Joshua won’t rely on his size and power against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s reluctance to be aggressive and intention to be trim for the fight is somewhat surprising as most pundits are predicting that he will be too big and powerful for Usyk.

Usyk has only recently packed on the pounds and weighed in at 15st 7lbs for his last fight against Derek Chisora in October.

The Ukrainian has put on a stone since then, but Joshua will still likely weigh in heavier, and stands three inches taller than the challenger.

While Usyk’s best chance of a victory against Joshua is for the fight to drag on, the British boxer does sound as if he is preparing to go the distance against his smaller opponent.

