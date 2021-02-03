Anthony Joshua used Floyd Mayweather’s ‘signature move’ against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua was honoured to pull off one of Floyd Mayweather’s “signature moves” when he defeated Kubrat Pulev in December.

Mayweather was in attendance for Joshua’s heavyweight title bout with the Bulgarian challenger during the brief period of time that a limited number of fans were allowed to attend sporting events in the UK last year.

The unbeaten American boxer joined Joshua at ringside following the British boxer’s victory and continued to give the current heavyweight champion advice backstage after the fight.

Joshua revealed on his own YouTube channel how it was an “honour” for Mayweather to watch him fight in person and explained how pleased he was that he got to use one of the American’s signature punches

“It was the first time we were allowed fans back and Mayweather was in the stadium. It was an honour to have him in the house. I respect him highly for what he has achieved.

“He came to see me perform and I pulled off one of his favourite moves – the pull-counter. If you watch boxing you will know that is one of Mayweather’s signature moves,” Joshua said.

Upcoming bout with Fury

Joshua’s showdown with Tyson Fury is growing ever closer, with the fight contract likely to be signed over the coming days.

There have been plenty of jibes traded between the two men in recent times, but Joshua has insisted that he loves the “uncivilised” nature of boxing.

“Some people may not understand it and I realise in this life is that 99 per cent of the population are civilised people.

“The job I’ve chosen is for the uncivilised. This is a sport of combat and war. We’re not civilised people, we’re warriors, and I love it.

“No matter what the tactics are, no matter how much you study, no matter how much you think you can beat me, I’m just there to win. I’m there to do a job, and that’s the fighter’s mentality,” Joshua explained.

While no details have been confirmed as of yet, the fight is likely to take place in June, with the US, Australia and the Middle East all potential locations for the heavyweight unification bout.

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, floyd mayweather, tyson fury