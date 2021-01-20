‘Anthony Joshua is the favourite against Tyson Fury’ – Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has gone against the bookies, declaring Anthony Joshua as the favourite in his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury.

A deal for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been done, according to the boxing promoter, with the bout due to take place in May or June.

Most bookmakers have ‘The Gypsy King’ as the favourite for the heavyweight title unification bout, after he dismantled Deontay Wilder inside seven rounds in February last year.

The Gypsyking strikes again cleaning up at this years @WBCBoxing awards. Some great fighters nominated & I won in some major events. Very blessed 🙏 stay safe and keep positive god bless you all. Let’s hope 2021 is another amazing year.🙏🥳 pic.twitter.com/VnvZ0Lea0l — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 18, 2021

Joshua bounced back from his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019 by defeating his opponent in a rematch later that year, before knocking out Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round last month.

‘I don’t think Fury will prove me wrong this time’

While Fury is currently unbeaten in professional boxing, Hearn believes Joshua will put that impressive streak to and end, while noting that either man is well capable of coming out on top.

“I don’t think anyone can be 100 per cent confident about anyone winning a fight like this. They could fight 10 times and wouldn’t get 10 same results.

“I believe Joshua is the favourite in this fight. I know that, with the bookies, Fury is. But I see the improvements that Anthony makes and the desire that he has got.

“But I’ve written Fury off before – against Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. He proved me wrong. But I don’t believe he will prove me wrong this time. I believe our guy wins.

“But talk is cheap. We’ve got to roll the dice and find out,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

Pandemic problems

Despite both fighters being British, the fight will most likely take place outside of the UK due to issues from the ongoing pandemic.

While the fight may well take place in front of an empty arena, Hearn is confident that the fight will go ahead anyway even if no fans are allowed to attend.

“It’s a must for both guys. I’m really confident it will happen. We’ve been here before. Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook? This is bigger, much bigger,” Hearn said.

