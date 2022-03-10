Anthony Joshua explains change in style after Andy Ruiz Jr. loss

Anthony Joshua has explained why he changed his fighting style after suffering his first-ever loss in professional boxing to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019.

It’s been almost three years since former world heavyweight champion Joshua suffered a shock defeat to the largely unheralded Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden.

Although Joshua did manage to reclaim the world titles he lost in a rematch with the Mexican-American heavyweight, he did so in unconvincing fashion and lost his second professional fight in four bouts last year against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua has been criticised for being overly tentative in his fights since his first loss, having claimed his most famous victory in a blockbuster bout against Wladimir Klitschko after recovering from a sixth round knockdown.

Anthony Joshua on his change of fighting style.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist was uncharacteristically vocal on Twitter yesterday in responding to criticism directed at him and explained why he has changed his fighting style in recent years.

“I wanted to be a slicker boxer. Boxing 1.0.1 – hit and don’t get hit. I was told if I love fighting and want to go on for years try not to get hit a lot,” Joshua tweeted.

“A loss or a beating shouldn’t make you scared of boxing. It made me work on my weakness. Hard to explain but make of it what you can.”

Thoughts on Otto Wallin, Joe Joyce and Deontay Wilder.

Joshua also addressed several other topics on Twitter, such as who he might share the ring with next.

The Watford man was due to fight Usyk for a second time this year, but that bout has been thrown into doubt due to Usyk’s involvement in defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion.

Sweden’s Otto Wallin and fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce have been suggested as alternative opponents for Joshua, although the former world champion seems largely uninterested in either prospect.

“Lol OK … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto Wallin twice as youngsters and I boxed Joe and stopped him in one round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed,” Joshua commented.

The 32-year-old also claimed again that he did not avoid a fight with Deontay Wilder, and quoted a tweet from the American to show that Wilder opted to face Tyson Fury instead of him.

“Let’s put this ‘AJ ducked’ saga to rest. I respect Wilder, he’s a good fighter. He just wasn’t ready to fight me! If you don’t believe me, see below,” Joshua tweeted, while including a picture of a tweet in which Wilder said he was offered more money to fight Joshua than Fury.

