Anthony Joshua has claimed he has “conquered the world” with his trainer Rob McCracken and compared him to legendary football manager Alex Ferguson.

The world heavyweight champion boxer added Joby Clayton and Angel Fernandez to his training team ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, but did not do so as he felt McCracken was in any way lacking as a trainer.

The change in approach has seemed to work so far for the British boxer, as he defeated Ruiz at the second time of asking, before seeing off Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev.

However, Joshua still feels that McCracken, who gudied him to a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics, is of crucial importance to his success.

“Rob is a gaffer – I look at him like Sir Alex Ferguson. Great manager, great trainer, great experience.

“Me and [Sean Murphy] conquered the early stage of the amateurs around England. Me and Rob conquered the international stage as amateurs. Then I turned pro and me and Rob conquered the world.

“Around the Wladimir Klitschko fight everybody said: ‘That was a defining fight, you went down got up, showed true warrior spirit’.

“In my head I was thinking: ‘This is a whole new level’. There was a level of pressure I was dealing with, moving forwards,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

‘We needed another set of eyes’

While Joshua was still happy with McCracken’s training, he felt that he needed to bring new trainers in following the defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

“It’s easy to see what the greats were doing now. Before, you couldn’t see because there wasn’t so much [social media]. There are so many sources of information now.

“Me and Rob were conquering the world, just me and him, but I said: ‘We need another set of eyes’. It was about bringing in a new variety to help me explore different levels of greatness,” Joshua said.

