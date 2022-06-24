Anthony Joshua beleives beating Oleksandr Usyk will make him a ‘boxing legend’

Anthony Joshua is confident that a victory against Oleksandr Usyk will see him go down as a “boxing legend” as he aims to reclaim the world heavyweight titles.

Usyk claimed a famous victory against Joshua last September, as he outboxed his larger opponent over the course of 12 rounds and became a heavyweight world champion in just his third professional fight in the weight class.

The pair will fight for a second time on August 20th in Saudi Arabia and Joshua appears more eager than ever to win and become a world heavyweight champion for the third time.

Anthony Joshua on Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

Joshua was speaking to ESPN about the upcoming bout and argued that a victory against Usyk will see him rank alongside the greatest boxers ever.

“I feel when I go and beat Usyk, I’ll get the credit I deserve again. And I’ll get the admiration for being a true boxing legend. I fought for the heavyweight championship in my 16th fight; I felt like it’s kind of overlooked,” Joshua said.

“This is my 12th title fight in a row. I just feel like sometimes even though we’re selling out arenas and it’s good to be popular, I don’t really care for that stuff. I’d just want the respect in the division.”

The British heavyweight has promised a different approach.

Joshua was criticised for being too tentative in his first fight against Usyk, as he failed to adequately use his superior size and power agains his smaller but very talented opponent.

The 32-year-old has said that he has changed his approach to training, so viewers can expect to see a different kind of fight play out in two months’ time.

Usyk has had less time to prepare for the rematch, as he briefly returned to Ukraine to take part in the defence of his country from the Russian invasion, although he left Kyiv in March with his government’s backing in order to train.

