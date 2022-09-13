Anthony Joshua accepts all terms of Tyson Fury’s fight offer

Anthony Joshua’s management company have stated that the British heavyweight has accepted all the terms Tyson Fury presented to him for a title fight.

Fury offered Joshua a 60/40 purse split to fight him for the WBC heavyweight title on either November 26th or December 3rd, after Oleksandr Usyk indicated that he did not want to fight again this year.

Joshua’s team are understood to have asked for a date of December 17th for the fight, as the former world heavyweight champion wanted more time to prepare after his loss to Usyk on August 20th.

It appears that Joshua is willing to fight on December 3rd however, after his management company 258 stated that he agreed to all terms offered to him by Fury’s team.

“258 and Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday,” 258MGT posted on Twitter.

“Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

The two British heavyweights are set to fight in Cardiff.

Fury had stated that the fight would take place at Wembley Stadium in London if Joshua agreed to the November 26th date, but that the bout would be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3rd.

Although Fury had stated a preference for Wembley, he gave his rival the option of either, and it’s not surprising that Joshua has opted for Cardiff given that he wants as much time as possible to prepare for the fight.

A potential broadcasting dispute appears to be the main threat to the fight taking place, as Fury is signed on with BT Sport while Joshua is under contract with DAZN, although both men have said they are open to a joint pay-per-view event.

