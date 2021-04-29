Andy Ruiz Jr. says he has ‘killed’ his old self ahead of return to the ring

Andy Ruiz Jr. has admitted that he has “a lot to prove” ahead of his first bout since losing his world heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua back in December 2019.

The Mexican-American fighter claimed a stunning upset victory against Anthony Joshua in the pair’s first fight, but Ruiz turned up noticeably out of shape for the rematch and was comfortably beaten.

Ruiz admitted that he had gained weight between the two fights due to “partying” but told the BBC that he is now determined to put those days behind him.

“I have a lot to prove. I let a lot of people down, and that’s why I had to make big changes to myself,” Ruiz explained.

“Right now I’m motivated. I killed the old Andy and a new Andy was born. I want the heavyweight title even more now. It’s because of the way I lost.

“I imagine that if I had been in this shape, I would have won the rematch with Joshua. Things happen for a reason and I’m just happy that I have the mindset that I have now.”

‘I believe I have the fastest hands at heavyweight.’

The 31-year-old weighed in at 283 pounds for his second fight with Joshua, and had gained even more weight in the aftermath of his defeat in the rematch.

Ruiz says he is now down to 255 pounds, and praised the influence of trainer Eddy Reynoso in regaining his discipline and shedding the extra pounds.

“I was at 310 pounds when I started this camp. We started losing weight slowly but surely,” Ruiz commented.

“People are wondering if I’m still going to have the same power after losing weight, but I’ve been working hard for this moment and the power is definitely staying with me.

“I believe I have the fastest hands at heavyweight. I’m not where I want to be at right now, but I’m a lot better than where I was.

“The lack of discipline that I had before training with Eddy Reynoso has been the biggest difference heading into this fight. You can’t play boxing. You have to stay ready always.”

