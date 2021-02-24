Andy Ruiz Jr shares prediction for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Share and Enjoy !

Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has predicted that Tyson Fury will beat Anthony Joshua when the two face each other later this year.

The California native was speaking to Little Giant Boxing and backed Fury to beat his former foe.

Ruiz remains the only boxer to have beaten Joshua in a professional bout, having claimed a stunning TKO victory against the British heavyweight in June 2019.

Joshua got the better of Ruiz when the pair met several months later in the rematch and defended his heavyweight titles against Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev in December last year.

However, Ruiz has admitted that he was unimpressed by Joshua in his last performance and predicted that Fury would defeat him in the upcoming world heavyweight unification title bout.

“I think that it’s gonna be an interesting fight. I fought Anthony Joshua, I haven’t fought Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury has a real style, he’s tall, he fights tall,” Ruiz said.

“I kinda see Tyson Fury winning that fight. I wasn’t too impressed with Anthony Joshua’s last performance, but he got the job done.

“I think maybe Tyson Fury might get him, depends how awkward he is. If he boxes – Anthony hasn’t fought anybody that boxes around and moves around, so we’ll see.”

What’s next for former heavyweight champ?

Ruiz hasn’t fought since he lost by unanimous decision to Joshua in their rematch in December 2019 and is yet to announce who he will be facing in his next bout.

However, the former heavyweight champion has remained in training, and assured fans on Instagram last week that details of his next fight would be coming soon.

Ruiz Jr is currently the sixth-ranked contender in The Ring’s heavyweight rankings and could soon be back challenging for heavyweight world titles.

Should Fury defeat Joshua in their upcoming bout, a fight between Ruiz and the Gypsy King in the future certainly wouldn’t be out of the question.

