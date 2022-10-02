Andy Ruiz Jr. steps forward as potential opponent for Tyson Fury in December

Andy Ruiz Jr. has expressed his interest in fighting Tyson Fury this December if the bout with Anthony Joshua does not materialise.

Negotiations are ongoing between Fury and Joshua’s teams, although it was been anything but straight forward, as the WBC heavyweight champion has insisted on a couple of occasions that the fight is off.

While Fury has claimed that he will fight Mahmoud Charr instead of Joshua, his promoters are still eager to organise a bout with Joshua as it would be far more lucrative.

John Fury, the father of the heavyweight world champion, has told the Daily Mail that several alternative opponents are lined up of the Joshua fight doesn’t happen, including Ruiz Jr.

Tyson Fury has replacements lined up for December.

“I doubt it will. It’s not going to happen this year I don’t think. No, it’s very doubtful. We’d have it tomorrow,” Fury said of a fight with Joshua.

“We’ve been dogging AJ and his team like you won’t believe for this fight, you know. You just don’t want it. They just don’t want it. I think Joshua’s sort of like getting doubts about fighting the Gypsy King.

“You know they’ve had that contract now, for well over a month. Nothing’s happened. But what they want, you see, is a to and fro for next two years or twelve months.

“We’re looking at other people. Look at Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz and Filip Hrgovic, or whoever wants to fight. It’s a good business.”

Lets make this happen 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RSqMTrKhu1 — AndyRuizJr (@Andy_destroyer1) October 1, 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr. steps forward.

Ruiz Jr. has responded to the senior Fury’s comments and insisted on social media that he is interested in fighting for the WBC heavyweight title this December, simply tweeting, ‘Let’s make this happen.’

The Mexican-American heavyweight fought just four weeks ago, as he beat Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision, although he seems unconcerned with the short turnaround.

He isn’t the only heavyweight angling for a big fight this December either, as Joe Joyce has tweeted that he is willing to fight Joshua on the 17th if the Fury bout doesn’t go ahead.

Joyce claimed a knock out victory against former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker just last weekend, a win which has made others in the division take notice.

Read More About: andy ruiz jr, tyson fury