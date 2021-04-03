Andy Ruiz Jr. changes his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Andy Ruiz Jr. has changed his prediction for the upcoming heavyweight world title bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Former heavyweight world champion Ruiz defeated Joshua the first time they fought but was beaten by the British boxer in their rematch several months later.

Ruiz backed Tyson to beat his former opponent when speaking to Little Giant Boxing back in February, saying he was unimpressed by Joshua’s recent win against Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev.

“I fought Anthony Joshua, I haven’t fought Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury has a real style, he’s tall, he fights tall. I kinda see Tyson Fury winning that fight,” Ruiz said.

“I wasn’t too impressed with Anthony Joshua’s last performance, but he got the job done. I think maybe Tyson Fury might get him, depends how awkward he is.

“If he boxes – Anthony hasn’t fought anybody that boxes around and moves around, so we’ll see.”

‘I think Anthony will pull out the victory’

However, the Mexican-American boxer has appeared to change his mind, telling the Daily Mail that he now believes Joshua will be the undisputed heavyweight champion after the two fight.

“Fury has a really weird style. I feel if Joshua doesn’t box around – like he did to me – and goes forward, throws his combinations, I think Anthony will pull out the victory,” Ruiz commented.

Ruiz hasn’t fought since his defeat in the second fight between him and Joshua but is due to get back in the ring next month for the first time since 2019.

The former heavyweight champion will fight Chris Arreola on the 1st of May, not the 24th of April as originally planned, in California.

Ruiz has lost over 18 kilos since he lost to Joshua back in December 2019 and has said he is determined to get his hands on a world title belt again.

