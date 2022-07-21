Andy Ruiz Jr. aiming for Anthony Joshua trilogy fight

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight Anthony Joshua for a third time as he aims to become a world heavyweight champion again.

Joshua suffered the first defeat of his professional career against Ruiz Jr. back in June 2019, as the Mexican-American fighter pulled off a massive upset in claiming a TKO victory against his British opponent in the seventh round.

Ruiz Jr. was unable to hold onto his heavyweight titles for long, as he lost his rematch with Joshua by unanimous decision that December and didn’t fight again until May last year when he beat Chris Arreola on points.

The former world heavyweight champion is back in action against Luis Ortiz this September and told Fight Hub TV that he is hoping to fight one of Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua if he wins.

Andy Ruiz Jr. on Anthony Joshua trilogy fight.

“The heavyweight division is so open right now. I just got to get this win first against Luis Ortiz. Like I said, it’s a hard opponent, but, of course, I would love to fight Wilder if he comes out of retirement,” Ruiz Jr. said.

“I don’t know if he said he’s going to come out of retirement, but I would love to fight him. We’re both under PBC and Al Haymon, so that fight would be easy to make. Maybe right here at the Staples [Centre] again.

“But if it’s Usyk, if it’s Joshua, I want the trilogy as well. There are so many things that I want to do, and that’s why I’ve got to stay focused, I’ve got to stay disciplined and I’ve got to stay active. The main thing is winning on September 4th.”

The Mexican-American has been hard at work.

Ruiz Jr. weighed in at 268lbs for his first fight against Joshua, but when they fought in the rematch six months later his weight has gone up to 284lbs.

The extra weight certainly didn’t help Ruiz Jr. as he looked sluggish in the rematch, with Joshua comfortably claiming victory by unanimous decision.

He has shed a considerable amount of weight since then however, as he weighed in at 256 pounds for his most recent fight against Arreola, and looks leaner than ever ahead of his bout against Ortiz.

