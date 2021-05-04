Andy Lee concerned that Anthony Joshua wait could be to Tyson Fury’s detriment

Andy Lee has admitted that Tyson Fury has grown frustrated over the lengthy negotiations for a heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua.

Talks between Fury and Joshua’s camps have been dragging on for months now, with a date and venue yet to be confirmed for the blockbuster bout.

Lee, who helped train Fury before his rematch with Deontay Wilder, told Sky Sports that the “Gypsy King” is not happy with the promoters in charge of arranging the fight.

“He is frustrated. The end-date was February, then it was March, now we’re still going on,” Lee commented.

“He’s very frustrated that the biggest, most powerful people in boxing (promoters Bob Arum, Eddie Hearn and all the networks) can’t seem to get the deal done for whatever reason.”

Joshua’s promoter Hearn has come out on a number of occasions to insist that a contract between the two fighters has already been signed, but no details have been made public as of yet.

‘He’s been held up by it. He does like to be active.’

Fury hasn’t been shy when it comes to airing those frustrations, having taken to Twitter a number of times in attempts to goad Joshua’s team into signing a deal.

The 32-year-old has threatened to pull out of the fight on a couple of occasions if a deal wasn’t signed by a certain deadline, but those threats have seemingly failed to speed up the process.

In his most recent rant posted on social media, Fury promised to quit the fight after three rounds if he doesn’t manage to knock out Joshua in that period of time.

“Just been thinking, another message for AJ; AJ, if you go past three rounds with me, I’ll quit in the corner. Because that’s how confident I am of taking you cold out in the first two, three rounds. Out, like a light switch,” Fury said.

While doubts have been cast over the fight actually taking place, Lee insisted that the fight was “inevitable” but admitted that Fury’s lack of recent fights has irritated the heavyweight champion.

“It’s inevitable that it will happen. But all this sitting around and waiting? Tyson could have fought in February or March. He’s been held up by it. He does like to be active,” Lee explained.

“I don’t know if it’s to his detriment or his benefit that this wait has happened. He will be ready to unleash the fury when this fight is on.”

