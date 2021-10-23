Andre Ward backs Caleb Plant to knock out Canelo Alvarez

Former world light heavyweight and super middleweight champion Andre Ward has predicted that Caleb Plant will beat Canelo Alvarez next month.

Alvarez is the strong favourite to retain his world super middleweight titles in his bout with Plant, having last lost a professional fight in 2013 against Floyd Mayweather.

Plant has never lost a professional fight, but he hasn’t fought the same quality of opponent as Alvarez has, and already came off second best to the Mexican fighter when they came to blows at a recent press conference.

Ward, who recently trained with Plant ahead of his bout with Alvarez, was speaking to Max on Boxing and predicted that Plant would upset the odds and claim an unlikely win.

Andre Ward on Caleb Plant vs Canelo Alvarez.

“This is a great fight and a great opportunity for a fighter like Caleb Plant. I love this moment in his career where he’s fought solid competition, and he has the look and makings of a fighter that can go to the next level,” Ward said.

“He [Plant] has to prove it. I love these proving moments, and he’s getting that opportunity against Canelo on November 6th. Trust me; it’s not going 12.

“The thing about Caleb Plant, he couldn’t land a sucker punch on Canelo in the press conference. Canelo’s defense is real. He’s got to hit him in the ring now, and Canelo knows it’s coming. Who do you like in that fight? Canelo or Caleb Plant?”

“I’m going to go with Caleb Plant. That’s my brother, so I’m going to support him all the way, but he’s got to prove it. He’s got the ability, he’s got the skills, but he’s got to turn up.”

Canelo admits to having bad blood with his opponent.

Alvarez has been in plenty of high-profile fights during his time in professional boxing, but he recently admitted that he has never disliked an opponent as much as he does Plant.

The four-weight world champion accused Plant of insulting his mother during their recent face off, which prompted him to push the American, who then attempted to slap Alvarez.

Alvarez proved his boxing ability in that short exchange with Plant, as he dodged the slap before landing a punch on his opponent, which cut Plant under the eye.

Although Alvarez has already drawn first blood with Plant before their fight has even begun, it will matter not when the two face off in the ring in Las Vegas on November 6th.

