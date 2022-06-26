Amir Khan admits he lost his love for boxing five years ago

Amir Khan has admitted that he lost his love for boxing four or five years ago, having announced his retirement from the sport just last month.

Khan burst onto the scene at a very young age, as he won a silver medal in the lightweight category at the 2004 Olympics at the age, before taking part in his first professional fight a year later.

He then became a unified world champion at light-welterweight in the professional sport at the age of 24, although his career faltered after that and ultimately came to an end with a decisive loss to long-time rival Kell Brook in February.

Khan was speaking to Sky Sports about his decision to bring his boxing career to an end, and admitted that he hasn’t been passionate about the sport for quite some time.

Amir Khan on losing his love for boxing.

“It’s been tough out there. It’s not been easy. Boxing has to be the toughest sport. But boxing has been really good to me and I thank all the fans, I thank all the people, Sky and everyone I’ve worked with,” Khan said.

“I’m not going to miss it – being punched in the face, but I had some great times honestly… It’s just that pressure off my shoulders now, that I know that I’m retired.

“Normally what would happen is that I’d get a phone call saying, ‘I’ve got a fight for you.’ But now that I’ve announced that I’m retired… To be honest with you I lost the love for the sport around four or five years ago.”

🗣 “It’s just that pressure off my shoulders now” Unified World Light-Welterweight Champion Amir Khan says he isn’t tempted by a return to boxing and he ‘lost the love for the sport’ 5 years ago.pic.twitter.com/3lZobcf5MO — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 26, 2022

A new career in punditry.

Khan was far from active in the last few years of his career, as his final fight against Brook took place over two and a half years after his penultimate bout against Billy Dib.

The former world light-welterweight champion is now working as a pundit with Sky Sports, for whom he was on duty for at last night’s event in Coventry.

Read More About: amir khan