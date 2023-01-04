Amanda Serrano confirms next fight for February

Amanda Serrano will fight Erika Cruz in an undisputed world featherweight title bout in New York on February 4th.

Having collected the IBF featherweight title with a victory against Sarah Mahfoud in September, Serrano will look to add the WBA belt to her collection and become the undisputed champion by beating Cruz next month.

Another undisputed world title fight is due to take place on the undercard in New York, as Alycia Baumgardner is taking on Elhem Mekhaled at super featherweight.

Defeat for Amanda Serrano would complicate matters.

Serrano failed in her bid to become the undisputed lightweight champion last April as she suffered a split decision loss to Katie Taylor, although she remains the highest rated fighter at featherweight.

A victory against Cruz would pave the way for Serrano to fight Taylor for a second time, which could take place at Croke Park in Dublin this summer, although a defeat would complicate matters.

Taylor and her promoter Eddie Hearn have stated their preference for Serrano to be the opponent for the Croke Park homecoming, although they may look elsewhere if the Puerto Rican boxer loses her featherweight titles.

Katie Taylor will wait until summer to fight.

Taylor has no plans to fight again before a proposed rematch with Serrano this year, which Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna recently revealed could take place early this summer.

The Bray woman has fought since she faced Serrano, as she defended her lightweight titles in a comfortable unanimous decision victory against Karen Carabajal last October.

Her full attention now appears to be on a homecoming bout however, as Taylor has never fought professionally in Ireland.

Serrano is the preferred opponent, but a fight at Croke Park appears to be the plan regardless of who Taylor may face, with undisputed world light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron put forward as an alternative.

