Aidan Walsh reflects on ‘special’ Commonwealth gold alongside sister Michaela

Aidan Walsh has stressed the importance of enjoying success after winning a gold medal alongside his sister Michaela at the Commonwealth Games.

Both Aidan and Michaela Walsh won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in July, as the Belfast duo proved themselves to be the best in the men’s light middleweight and the women’s featherweight divisions.

It isn’t the first time either sibling has won a medal in a major tournament, as Aidan won bronze in last year’s Olympics, while Michaela had won silver in two previous Commonwealth Games, but the success will rank highly in their career achievements.

Speaking at the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s inaugural Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund Golf Tournament at The K Club, Walsh reflected fondly on his and his sister’s triumph in Birmingham.

Aidan Walsh on his and Michaela’s gold medal triumph.

“It was great to be honest. It was a good experience overall. The whole team did absolutely brilliant,” Walsh said.

“The preparation was brilliant, the event was brilliant. Again, Michaela getting gold was a special moment. I just think overall it was a great time and something that I really enjoyed.

“I’m at the point in my career now where I want to enjoy every moment. I want to enjoy every tournament, I want to enjoy every experience. Whatever happens regardless of medals and colours is off the back of that.

“How well you live your life outside of the gym I think has a huge reflection of how you perform. For me it’s just about getting those things right. Enjoying the sport, enjoying life and enjoying the success that comes.

“It’s very easy to win medals and do things like that and then just go straight onto the next one. You never actually have time to reflect on how well you did.

“That’s why I appreciate you asking me questions about the Commonwealth Games and other things like that and how special it was, because it makes you reflect on things.

“It brings back good memories and it makes you realise how much you actually enjoyed that experience. I just take each tournament as it comes. Whatever happens next, I’ll be ready. That’s all I can do, just try my best.”

Commonwealth Games Champions 2022. And to do it alongside my brother… What dreams are made of 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/XoW7yuzRll — Michaela Walsh (@michaelaw57) August 8, 2022

The Belfast boxer receives no shortage of support from his sister.

Walsh won a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics, before his tournament was ended by a freak injury in which he fractured his ankle while celebrating his quarter-final victory.

Both Walsh siblings were at the Olympics and while Michaela’s tournament was ended at the round of 16, she was a vocal supporter of her brother in Tokyo.

So vocal, that Aidan struggled to actually tell the difference between the atmosphere in Tokyo and Birmingham, despite the Olympics being held in front of empty stadiums, while full capacity was permitted at the Commonwealth Games.

“For me personally, I actually felt like there was a crowd at the Olympics. Anywhere Michaela is it sounds like there’s a crowd,” Walsh explained.

“But in the Olympics the stadium was class, in the Commonwealth Games the stadium was class, I just think a lot of it is individual. Some people like it, some people like quieter stuff.

“To be honest, I really enjoyed it, to have the crowds there and the way the stadium was… Anywhere I go, Michaela’s voice always stands out to me.

“I think that’s just from as a kid too as well. I think it stands out to everyone else too. To me, it shows passion and it shows honesty. I love it.”

The Olympic dream doesn’t overshadow everything else.

For many amateur boxers the Olympics is the pinnacle of the sport, and Walsh is no different, as he even has the five rings tattooed on his arm despite previously having no interest whatsoever in getting a tattoo.

The Belfast man stressed that there are many special occasions in between Olympics however, such as the Commonwealth Games where he and his sister won gold, while some boxers have different priorities altogether.

“Different athletes have different goals. People always think of the Olympics. For me it was the Olympics but for other people it’s World Championships, Commonwealth Games, European Championships, there’s so much in between,” Walsh said.

“Some athletes might not want to go to the Olympics. Some might say, ‘I want to get a world medal and go professional.’ Some athletes might say, ‘I want to win an Irish elite title.’ Every athlete’s different.

“For me and Michaela, it was the Olympic Games, the Olympic dream. But there’s so much in between. Other athletes have different aspirations of what they want to achieve in life.

“I remember walking into the club and it had the Olympic rings. For me, straight away I always had that Olympic dream.”

Pictured is Irish boxer and Olympic bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh, at the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s inaugural Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund Golf Tournament at The K Club.

The tournament saw 120 participants play the Palmer South Course at the K Club, as Olympians past and present, alongside dignitaries from across the Irish sporting and sponsorship spheres and partners and friends of the Irish Olympic Family came together at the iconic Kildare venue to get behind the Make A Difference Fund.

The fund will be distributed directly back to Team Ireland athletes and hopefuls to help support the costs involved in their pursuit of excellence as they strive towards Paris 2024.

Read More About: aidan walsh, michaela walsh