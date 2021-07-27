Aidan Walsh praises coaches after qualifying for Olympics last eight with dominant display

“The coaches got it right.”

Aidan Walsh praised his coaches for their guidance after progressing to the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic boxing welterweight division.

The Belfast boxer Walsh saw off Cameroon’s Albert Mengue Ayissi in comfortable fashion in his first bout at the Olympics and was awarded a unanimous points decision by the judges.

Walsh was speaking to RTE after his victory and credited his coaches for his controlled performance against his Cameroonian opponent.

Aidan Walsh: ‘The coaches got it right. I just do as they tell me.’

“It’s brilliant. It’s just amazing to get the journey underway. I just take each fight as they come,” Walsh said.

“It doesn’t matter if it was an Olympic final or an All-Ireland final or even an Antrim title – every fight is as important to me as them all.

“It’s just about listening to the coaches, listening to the right tactics and just getting in there and implementing them on my opponent.

“The coaches got it right. I just do as they tell me and that’s it. That’s what it comes down to.”

"The coaches will have a plan, so I'll just listen to them and go out and do it all again…" – Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh looks forward to his quarter-final at the Olympics following his facile victory.

The 24-year-old will go on to fight Mauritian fighter Mervin Clair on Friday, who beat Jordanian boxer Zeyad Eshaish, who was fourth seed before the tournament began.

Should Walsh win his quarter-final he will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal, although the Belfast man will be aiming for more.

Aidan Walsh praises his sister Michaela for her vocal support.

There was disappointment for the Walsh family yesterday however, as Aidan’s older sister Michaela lost her featherweight last-16 bout.

The welterweight is thankful that his sister, who is a very vocal fan, is in Tokyo to support him.

“It’s amazing that she’s here. I love when she’s at my fights. She’s actually calmed down a wee bit from her last few fights. I think a few people told her off,” Walsh joked.

“But it’s great support and obviously I’m disappointed as are we all for every boxer who loses out here. We’re all one team and we’re out here to win and it’s sad when it doesn’t go our way. But we’ll go back, regroup, and we’ll go again.”

