Aidan Walsh has a ‘lot more to give’ in amateur boxing before turning pro

Aidan Walsh believes he is capable of achieving a lot more in amateur boxing before considering beginning a professional career.

Belfast native Walsh secured a bronze medal at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, thanks to impressive victories against Albert Mengue of Cameroon and Merven Clair of Mauritius.

The 24-year-old has achieved plenty during his relatively short spell in amateur boxing, but he has no plans to transition to the professional game just yet, with his focus set firmly on the numerous upcoming championships.

Walsh was speaking as an EBS ambassador at the launch of the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers Awards and spoke of his excitement about the next three years.

Busy schedule ahead for the Belfast man.

“We obviously have the World Championships this year and then obviously the Commonwealth Games next year and then the Europeans the year after that, then the Olympics again,” Walsh said.

“I’m lucky enough that, hopefully fingers crossed going forward, that I’ll be on the Irish team for another Olympic cycle. I’ve only been on the Irish team for two or three years – and that’s including with covid.

“So to have a full Olympics cycle with the team and the coaches – it’ll be brilliant. I’m looking forward to it, but obviously you have to keep entering your Irish championships and you have to keep winning them to get selected to go away and represent your country.”

Aidan Walsh: ‘I’m improving all the time.’

While the prospect of turning professional is something that Walsh will consider in the future, the Belfast native is in no hurry to leave his amateur days behind.

Walsh will be 27 by the time the next Olympics in Paris finishes up, and will have plenty of time to make a career in the world of professional boxing after that.

“I definitely think there’s a lot more for me to give. I think I’m learning all the time and I’ve improved massively in the last few years,” Walsh commented.

“Even this year, I went to my first European championships and got a bronze medal. I went to my first Olympic Games and got a bronze medal. So I think I’m improving all the time and I just want to progress on.”

Aidan Walsh wanted to push on despite ankle injury.

Walsh’s Olympic journey ultimately ended in anticlimactic fashion, as he suffered a fractured ankle while celebrating his quarter-final victory over Merven Clair.

There was some hope that the Belfast man would be able to compete in the semi-final, but the doctors ruled that it would be “physically impossible” for him to fight Great Britain’s Pat McCormack despite their best efforts.

The welterweight was desperate to fight for the silver medal in Tokyo, but eventually accepted that it wasn’t to be.

“In my head I was saying to myself that I’ll maybe never get the chance to experience an Olympic semi-final again – who knows? No one knows the future,” Walsh explained.

“Obviously you go into every tournament like it’s your last tournament ever. You have to have that mentality. For me anyway, you’re going into it like it’s the last fight ever.

“To be in that situation – one of the best days of my life in terms of my boxing career, I wanted to push on. But obviously it was just physically impossible. The doctors and physios were trying everything they could to get it right.

“I was hoping that I was going to be able to go in and fight, but at the end of the day, it was just as I said, physically impossible. I was told to withdraw from the contest.”

While Walsh was unable to fight for a silver medal, and potentially a gold medal after that, he may well get another chance of realising his dream of becoming an Olympic champion.

The next Olympics is only three years away, and with plenty of championship fights to come before then for Walsh, he should be primed and ready to challenge for the gold medal in Tokyo.

