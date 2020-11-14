Tyson Fury proclaims brother Tommy’s knockout the ‘best KO of 2020’

Tyson Fury is a proud big brother today after he witnessed his sibling, Tommy, score a vicious knockout victory over Genadij Krajevskij on Friday night.

Making his first trip to the ring this year, Tommy Fury moved to 4-0 as a professional boxer with his second-round starching of Genadij Krajevskij at BT Sport Studios.

After a tentative opening frame, Fury let his powerful hands go in the second round and a thudding uppercut robbed Krajevskij of his senses.

The former Love Island contestant even landed a fluid combination on Krajevskij when the Lithuanian was already on his way down to the canvas.

The win represented the third consecutive knockout win for the 21-year-old, who continues to justify the faith put in him by promoter Frank Warren.

“At the end of the day I just needed to ease into it as I’ve been out of it a year,” Fury said after the fight.

“I started putting shots together and felt comfortable. I’ve had no amateur experience and I’m learning on the job. It’s a long road, but we are going to get there.”

The victory was well-received in the Fury household as father, John, couldn’t contain his excitement ringside when celebrating the knockout for the latest in a long line of fighters in the family.

Tyson Fury, meanwhile, predicted a bright career for his younger brother and took to social media to claim that “big things are coming your way.”

WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson, who is expected to return to the ring next month, even went so far as to proclaim Tommy’s win the “best KO of 2020”.

Elsewhere on the fight card, Belfast prospect Caoimhin Agyarko kept the hype train rolling with his eighth professional win and fourth stoppage victory on the bounce while Denzel Bentley became the British middleweight champion after Mark Heffron couldn’t continue due to an eye injury in the main event.

