 Close sidebar

Tyson Fury makes surprising admission about fight between brother Tommy and Jake Paul

by Darragh Murphy
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury surprisingly believes that a bout between his brother, Tommy, and Jake Paul would be “an even fight.”

Jake Paul continues to call out anyone and everyone as the YouTuber looks to keep his name in the headlines and set up the most lucrative fights possible in his foray into the world of professional boxing.

Tyson Fury has previously suggested that a bout between his brother Tommy and Paul would make sense and now the undefeated heavyweight champion explained that the fight would be a lot closer than some might believe.

“Jake Paul can fight, I’ll have you know,” Tyson said in a recent interview with IFL TV.

“I think they’re both about the same kind of experience – had a few pro fights.

“Tommy had a limited amateur background, ten fights or something.

“I think it’ll be an even fight to be fair.”

Next up for Paul is a clash with former MMA fighter Ben Askren in a bout that UFC President Dana White is willing to bet $1 million on, such is his confidence that Paul will come up short.

While White remains unconvinced about Paul, who has two knockout victories to his name since turning pro last year, the WBC heavyweight champion is a believer in the YouTuber’s skills.

With Tommy Fury currently in the stage of his career where he is building his record by facing journeymen, a meeting with Paul would certainly pique the interest of a wider audience.

“The man’s 6ft 1ins, 185lbs, can box, can fight,” Tyson Fury continued.

“We’ve seen him knock people out, we’ve seen him in the gym sparring.

“People can’t ‘just knock out’ a journeyman who’s had 50 losses in a row.

“So to knock out somebody who’s trying to win, it’s pretty hard, especially if you’re the same size and everything’s equal.

“I think it’ll be an interesting fight to watch and I think it’ll be an interesting fight for boxing because you’ve got two celebrities going at it.”

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Paul Flynn on his biggest regret after Dublin’s 2018 All-Ireland victory

Paul Scholes explains ‘trouble’ with Dean Henderson after AC Milan draw

Dana White hopes to bet big against Jake Paul, YouTuber responds