Tyson Fury makes surprising admission about fight between brother Tommy and Jake Paul

Tyson Fury surprisingly believes that a bout between his brother, Tommy, and Jake Paul would be “an even fight.”

Jake Paul continues to call out anyone and everyone as the YouTuber looks to keep his name in the headlines and set up the most lucrative fights possible in his foray into the world of professional boxing.

Tyson Fury has previously suggested that a bout between his brother Tommy and Paul would make sense and now the undefeated heavyweight champion explained that the fight would be a lot closer than some might believe.

“Jake Paul can fight, I’ll have you know,” Tyson said in a recent interview with IFL TV.

Jake Paul hasn't ruled out the possibility of fighting Tommy Fury 🍿 pic.twitter.com/0EK6s9sxOZ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) March 11, 2021

“I think they’re both about the same kind of experience – had a few pro fights.

“Tommy had a limited amateur background, ten fights or something.

“I think it’ll be an even fight to be fair.”

Next up for Paul is a clash with former MMA fighter Ben Askren in a bout that UFC President Dana White is willing to bet $1 million on, such is his confidence that Paul will come up short.

Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber”🤡 pic.twitter.com/QoHnbRvpHl — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2021

While White remains unconvinced about Paul, who has two knockout victories to his name since turning pro last year, the WBC heavyweight champion is a believer in the YouTuber’s skills.

With Tommy Fury currently in the stage of his career where he is building his record by facing journeymen, a meeting with Paul would certainly pique the interest of a wider audience.

“The man’s 6ft 1ins, 185lbs, can box, can fight,” Tyson Fury continued.

“We’ve seen him knock people out, we’ve seen him in the gym sparring.

Wow! Jake Paul scored a highlight reel knockout on Nate Robinson and then called out Conor McGregor 😳 pic.twitter.com/l31pktaWiY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

“People can’t ‘just knock out’ a journeyman who’s had 50 losses in a row.

“So to knock out somebody who’s trying to win, it’s pretty hard, especially if you’re the same size and everything’s equal.

“I think it’ll be an interesting fight to watch and I think it’ll be an interesting fight for boxing because you’ve got two celebrities going at it.”

