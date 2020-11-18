Tyson Fury escapes injury after light falls from ceiling during bag workout

Tyson Fury is one of the hardest heavyweights to hit.

Not even the ceiling light that collapsed during a recent workout could land flush on Tyson Fury, who was lucky not to suffer any damage.

Fury shared footage of his heavy punches on the bag causing an overhead light to fall and almost smash into his head.

This is what’s coming for everyone 2021 to infinity. pic.twitter.com/eQ6NiqC9PN — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 17, 2020

“Fucking monster!” Fury’s trainer commented as the WBC heavyweight champion switched to a different bag to finish out the training session.

Until this week, Fury was set to return to the ring on December 5 but that homecoming bout has been scrapped as the British fighter switches his focus to a busier 2021.

Fury will be watching closely when Anthony Joshua defends his heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev on December 12 because the outcome of that fight will likely decide his next opponent.

If Joshua is successful, we will likely be in for an all-English unification clash between Fury and ‘AJ’ but if Pulev pull off the upset, Fury could look at completing his trilogy with American rival Deontay Wilder.

That’s certainly the plans of Fury’s American promoter Bob Arum, who told IFL TV that ‘The Gypsy King’ will fight Joshua if he wins but will fight Wilder again if Joshua loses.

“I’ve given everybody the word – wait for the Pulev/Joshua fight,” Arum said.

“If Pulev wins there’s no Joshua because then he has a rematch with Pulev, so that takes care of a good part of next year for Joshua.

“So that leaves Wilder as the best guy. So if Pulev beats Joshua, we’ll talk to Fury about doing the Wilder fight probably the end of February.

“By the end of February hopefully the pandemic will be under control and we’ll be able to put the fight in Allegiant Stadium, this magnificent, huge stadium [in Nevada] and do it for 15,000 or 20,000 people.”

