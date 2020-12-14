Tyson Fury takes legal action to be taken off BBC SPOTY list

Tyson Fury is making quite the effort to be removed from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist.

Earlier this month, Tyson Fury asked to be taken out of the running for the annual award despite being placed on a six-person shortlist for the honour; along with Stuart Broad, Hollie Doyle, Lewis Hamilton, Jordan Henderson and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Fury explained in the below clip that he didn’t feel the need to be recognised by the BBC and asked to be removed from the vote but the broadcaster turned down the request.

Hi this is Tyson fury the gypsy king, this is a message for the @bbcsport and there spoty award, please take me off your list as I’m the people’s champion and have no need for verification or any awards. I know who I am & what iv done in sport. I have the love of the people… pic.twitter.com/iwNYblTZG4 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 2, 2020

The BBC response read: “The shortlist is decided by an independent expert panel who choose contenders based on their sporting achievement in a given year.

“On this basis Tyson Fury will remain on the list for SPOTY 2020.

“As always the winner will be decided by the public voting during the live show and it is of course up to Tyson if he chooses to participate in the show.”

After his request was rejected, Fury doubled down on his demand and has insisted that legal has been taken.

The WBC heavyweight champion, who will likely share the ring with Anthony Joshua next year in arguably the biggest British boxing bout of all time, has revealed that his lawyer has sent a letter to the BBC reiterating the desire of ‘The Gypsy King’ to be taken out of consideration.

“I don’t need any awards from any TV stations or organisations for me to know who I am,” Fury told Good Morning Britain.

“I know who I am and I know what I’ve done, I don’t need a pat on the back and I don’t need a glass trophy.

“No disrespect to anybody who wants it but I see everyone clamouring to get on the list and I’m clamouring to get off it.

“I don’t need gratification from anybody.

“I’m the people’s champion, the love of the people is worth more to me than everything and I don’t need an award to be celebrated in that way.

“Give it to someone who’ll appreciate it.

“I’ve asked nicely to be taken off their list and they’ve decided that they weren’t gonna take me off the list.

“So I’ve had my lawyer send them a letter demanding that I be taken me off the list. Let’s hope they listen.”

