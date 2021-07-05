“He’s not a wrestler anyway so it’s a stand-up fight.”

Tyson Fury is determined to cross over for a lucrative mixed martial arts debut against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Fury and Ngannou have exchanged words on several occasions in recent years and both are eager to turn the fantasy clash into reality.

Fury has now outlined his three-fight plan which would see ‘The Gypsy King’ unify boxing’s heavyweight division before taking on UFC heavyweight king, Ngannou.

Fury has been forced to shelve plans for his showdown against Anthony Joshua after Deontay Wilder opted to exercise his rematch clause, setting up Fury vs. Wilder III later this month.

Fury plans to beat Wilder again, having stopped ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in February 2020, and then take on Joshua in what has been billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Tyson Fury on Francis Ngannou fight

Fury recently trained with MMA legend Nick Diaz and was assured that Ngannou’s grappling leaves a lot to be desired so the WBC heavyweight champion would be comfortable meeting him in the Octagon.

“[Diaz] told me that Ngannou can’t wrestle anyway because we’re just looking for a stand-up bang out,” Fury told TMZ. “Me and Ngannou in the small gloves, make it happen.

“As soon as I’m done with Wilder and Joshua, I will fight Ngannou in the Octagon with the 4oz. gloves, punching.

“He’s not a wrestler anyway so it’s a stand-up fight.”

Ngannou has made no secret of his desire to take Fury on but ‘The Predator’ could be in for a busy period in the Octagon.

I'll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

While Ngannou held out hope of welcoming light heavyweight great Jon Jones to the UFC’s heavyweight division, it appears as though the promotion is going in a different direction after arranging an interim heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis, which would see the winner be Ngannou’s next opponent.

