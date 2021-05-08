Tyson Fury tells Eddie Hearn exactly what punch he’ll use to stop Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury feels so confident of coasting past Anthony Joshua that he told Eddie Hearn the exact shot he expects to put ‘AJ’ away.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua has not yet been formally announced although it’s understood that the biggest fight in British boxing history could be confirmed in a matter of days.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months and it’s reported that Riyadh in Saudi Arabia is the leading candidate in terms of potential sites to host the heavyweight unification bout.

While a date in mid-summer was initially being discussed for Fury vs. Joshua, it’s now looking more likely that we will have to wait until August for the mammoth showdown.

Fury was a recent guest on Eddie Hearn’s No Passion, No Point podcast and ‘The Gypsy King’ had no problem telling the Matchroom boss right to his face how he plans to give Joshua “a good hiding.”

“Your boy, you’ve built him up from scratch, you’ve done an absolutely fantastic job by the way, congratulations to you and your team,” Fury said.

“You took an amateur boxer and made him into a superstar boxer and the finished article. It’s just a shame that he has to be in the same era as ‘The Gypsy King’.

“When I say I will smash him to pieces and it won’t be a tough fight, like I said I was gonna knock [Deontay] Wilder out and I did, I’m gonna say it here again – I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese.

🍿🍿🍿 🗣️ "I'll even tell you what punch it will be!" – Tyson Fury 🔮 🗣️ "I think AJ stops you in 9 rounds!" – @EddieHearn 👀 🎧 No Passion, No Point out now! @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/JzoJYMHC26 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 6, 2021

“That’s how easy it’s gonna be. When he gets cracked with all them muscles right in the jaw, he will go.

“I will even tell you what punch it’s going to be, I’ll even give my game plan away.

“It’ll be a check left hook straight to the temple. His legs will go and he’ll fall on his face.

“He may get back up and then I’ll knock him out with the overhand right, goodnight.”

Hearn retorted by predicting that Joshua will stop the undefeated Fury inside nine rounds but Fury quickly shot back that Joshua “ain’t got the minerals.”

