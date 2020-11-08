Tyson Fury has his say on Deontay Wilder’s spiking allegations

Tyson Fury has dismissed suggestions that Deontay Wilder had his water spiked ahead of the first defeat of his professional career.

Deontay Wilder was stopped by Tyson Fury during the rivals’ rematch earlier this year but ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has come out with quite a few excuses for the defeat.

In his latest explanation for the loss, Wilder suggested that the water he was drinking before the bout may have been tampered with.

But Fury, who is set to return to the ring in London next month, has laughed off Wilder’s claim and maintained that he was simply the better man on the night.

“I think he has lost his marbles!” Fury told talkSPORT.

“First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves…

“Now someone has spiked his water…

“It’s one of those things, isn’t it.”

Fury and Wilder were supposed to complete their trilogy over the summer but several factors postponed the third clash.

‘The Gypsy King’ has reportedly agreed a deal to turn his attentions to Anthony Joshua after the British heavyweights’ respective fights in December.

Fury has told Wilder that he is “not going to wait around forever” and suggested that his American foe is dragging his heels for the third fight, with a draw and a Fury victory already in the books from the rivals’ first couple of bouts.

“The original date was July 18,” Fury said.

“That didn’t happen because he had an injury so it got put back three months to October, then that didn’t happen because they were trying to get a venue.

“And then they had three dates in December – 5th, 12th, 19th – which I agreed to all them and obviously that didn’t’ happen.”

