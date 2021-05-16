Tyson Fury phone call confirms date and location of Anthony Joshua fight

Date sorted. Location agreed. We’ve got a fight!

Tyson Fury has confirmed that his showdown with Anthony Joshua is a done deal as ‘The Gypsy King’ announced the date and location of the heavyweight title unification clash.

There were fears that, as often happens in boxing, Fury vs. Joshua could become the latest example of champions in their prime failing to come to terms on a bout.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has been working tirelessly to get the fight over the line and it sounds like everything has been agreed, judging by the latest comments from Fury.

“Got some massive news for you all guys,” Fury said on social media.

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight

“I’ve just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia, he’s told me this fight is 100 per cent on.

“August 14, 2021, summer time – all eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“And I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait, to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth. Do not miss it. All eyes on us.”

It’s reported that Riyadh will host the biggest fight in British boxing history after committing to a site deal worth more than $150 million.

Joshua’s promoter, Hearn, recently revealed that plans were underway to construct a brand new stadium especially for Fury vs. ‘AJ’.

“They want to build a new stadium. They have indoors options. In August at 11pm it will be about 23 degrees. They want to create something very, very special,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr. fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000. This will be a similar set-up

“They have the opportunity to hold it indoors but they want to create something that will shock the world. They want to build a stadium just for this fight.”

