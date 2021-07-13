Tyson Fury declined second dose of Covid vaccine ahead of Deontay Wilder postponement

‘The Gypsy King’ is willing to get fully vaccinated before moving forward with the trilogy fight.

Tyson Fury continues to recover from Covid-19 as promoter Bob Arum clarified the confusion regarding the WBC heavyweight champion’s vaccination.

Ahead of Fury’s trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder, which was originally scheduled for July 24, it was believed that both fighters had been fully vaccinated but a Covid outbreak in Fury’s gym last week forced the postponement of the third bout.

Fury was one of a number of individuals to test positive for Covid but he is on the road to recovery and is expected to fly home to England to complete his recuperation before returning to his fight camp in Las Vegas.

Top Rank CEO, Arum, insisted that Fury will be happy to be fully vaccinated to ensure that the Wilder trilogy can be completed on the rumoured new date of October 9.

“I knew he had one shot, and I was hoping it was Johnson & Johnson. But it wasn’t. It was Moderna,” Arum told Boxing Scene.

Tyson Fury didn’t receive second Covid shot

“He’s fine with it. He got vaccinated in Miami. He got the first shot. And then he said he didn’t wanna get the second shot because he didn’t wanna get sick [from the vaccination] so close to the fight. So, he got Covid instead.”

While Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel pointed to a lack of professionalism from Fury’s camp, Arum dismissed the significance of Fury missing his second dose of his vaccine as he claimed that the 32-year-old would have been unable to train properly if he’d gotten Covid even after the second shot.

“I don’t know if the second shot would’ve meant anything because you still can get Covid after getting the second shot,” Arum continued.

“I don’t know if it would’ve made a difference, really. He still wouldn’t have been able to train with it.”

