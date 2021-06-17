Tyson Fury predicts outcome of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

“If he loses this one, it’s curtains.”

Tyson Fury has sent a warning to Conor McGregor ahead of next month’s rubber match against Dustin Poirier, although ‘The Gypsy King’ expects McGregor to come out on top in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor is set to share the Octagon with Poirier for a third time on July 10 and more than bragging rights will be on the line when the rivals aim to settle their score, which currently stands at 1-1.

Fury, who has a trilogy fight of his own to look forward to next month, believes the pressure is on ‘The Notorious’ but has backed McGregor to bounce back from January’s TKO defeat to Poirier.

“It’s Conor McGregor’s final roll of the dice. If he loses this one, it’s curtains,” Fury told BT Sport.

“I think he wins this fight and I think he wins it in style as well, to be fair.”

Tyson Fury predicts Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier III

Fury expressed concerns about what he’s heard about McGregor’s training camps in the past, explaining how discipline is key at the highest level of combat sports.

Amid some doubts about McGregor’s explanation for his defeat to Poirier at UFC 257, Fury totally accepted the Irishman’s belief that inactivity cost him the win.

“With Conor, you never know what he’s been doing. You never know what he’s been up to in training camps,” Fury continued.

“From what I hear, he lives like a rock star while he’s like a week away from his fight. You can’t do that.

“When I’m in a training camp, I’m 100 per cent dedicated to the fight. I don’t do anything. I go to bed early, I wake up early, I don’t drink anything but water.

“It’s like I dedicate 100 per cent to the job at hand. If I was going out out and getting smashed the night before I fight then I’m asking to lose.”

