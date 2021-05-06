Tyson Fury trolls Canelo Alvarez in hotel lobby after arriving in Dallas

“There’s only one Billy Joe Saunders!”

Tyson Fury has arrived in Texas and he’s most certainly enjoying himself.

Fury made the trip to Dallas to support close friend Billy Joe Saunders ahead of this weekend’s super-middleweight title unification fight against Canelo Alvarez.

While the bout was in jeopardy due to a dispute about the ring size, it seems like an agreement has been reached and Alvarez vs. Saunders is a go for Saturday night.

Fury has made it clear that he is expecting an upset this weekend and he made his allegiances known when Alvarez walked past an interview on Wednesday

As Alvarez and his entourage made their way through the lobby of the fighter hotel, Fury burst into a rendition of ‘there’s only one Billy Joe Saunders!” although the tune didn’t quite catch on.

Fury heckles Canelo

After Alvarez ignored the heckling and walked away, Fury discussed how he expects Saunders to get the better of Alvarez, who has only been beaten once in a professional career spanning 58 fights.

“I think Billy Joe’s greatest strength is that he’s a slick southpaw, a good boxer, he’s got a great jab and he’s got very underestimated power,” Fury explained to Seconds Out.

“I think once he tags Canelo with the power, he’s going to think, ‘Shit, I was not expecting that.’

“I think the jab in this fight is the key, though. For sure! That straight, piercing jab. Meet him head on in the middle of the ring with it – bang, bang, bang.

“No retreat and no surrender, make him pay with that jab all in the face, in the lips, in the nose, up the earholes.”

Fury gave little away regarding his own unification bout, against Anthony Joshua, which has been discussed at length but has not yet been formally announced although it’s been suggested that Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn will confirm Fury vs. Joshua this weekend.

