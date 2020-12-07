Tyson Fury responds to Anthony Joshua offer in his own inimitable way

It’s safe to say that Tyson Fury won’t be taking Anthony Joshua up on his offer.

Anthony Joshua recently claimed that Tyson Fury would go further if he let ‘AJ’ and his management group take care of his career.

Joshua will return to the ring on Saturday night and if he gets past opponent Kubrat Pulev successfully, talk will turn to an all-England heavyweight unification showdown with Fury.

“I do think he should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career,” Joshua told the Daily Mail.

“He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.”

Joshua also criticised Fury’s decision to demand to be taken out of the running for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award, a request that was turned down by the broadcaster.

But Fury is clearly paying no attention to Joshua’s opinion as ‘The Gypsy King’ has hit out at his heavyweight rival for the managerial offer.

@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous, I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in, u keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock ⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/4rq5QMoV5P — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 7, 2020

“Has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous,” Fury tweeted. “I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in.”

Fury was due to fight in London last weekend but a decision was made to wait until next year for his next outing.

Fury vs. Joshua is the fight that everyone wants to see and it will likely take a step closer to becoming a reality if ‘AJ’ beats Pulev in Saturday’s main event.

Fury hasn’t fought since his career-best performance against Deontay Wilder in the pair’s rematch in February.

Fury would be a betting favourite over Joshua if the biggest bout in British boxing history comes to fruition and Fury’s father, John, is so confident that he’s willing to bet £1 million on it.

