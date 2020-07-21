What Tyson Fury Said When He Bumped Into Anthony Joshua In Marbella

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn insists that the Marbella meeting between ‘AJ’ and Tyson Fury was definitely not a set-up.

A photograph emerged last weekend which showed Joshua bumping into Fury in Marbella and before now, the details of their conversation remained unknown.

Hearn has now revealed what was said in the exchange, with both English heavyweights urging each other to ensure a victory next time they take to the ring in order to set up what would undoubtedly be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

“It was amazing, people think it was a set-up,” Hearn explained, via Metro.

Sweeeeeeeeeeeet Caroline!! Ohhhh ohhh ohhhhh 👊🏾💥 pic.twitter.com/2Ela7tDM4y — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) July 18, 2020

“AJ said he was walking down the road and Fury drove up and opened the window and was like, ‘Alright?’

“I think he said to AJ, ‘Make sure you beat Kubrat Pulev.’ And AJ said, ‘Make sure you beat Deontay Wilder.’

“And they both said, ‘I will, and I’ll see you next year.'”

While a two-fight deal between Fury and Joshua has been all but agreed, the bout is contingent on Fury coming out on top when he completes his trilogy with former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder and ‘AJ’ getting through his upcoming title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Both Fury and ‘AJ’ will be favourites heading into their next fights and each will be cheering the other on in order to ensure a couple of lucrative paydays next year.