Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua not as ‘dead in the water’ as Bob Arum suggested

Getting a high-profile fight over the line in boxing can take an eternity at the best of times…

So when you’re talking about arguably the biggest bout in British boxing history, it comes as no surprise that it’s taking so long to officially confirm the heavyweight unification showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Every time it seems like headway is being made in making Fury vs. Joshua a reality, another obstacle gets in the way of an official announcement.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum cast fresh doubt on Fury vs Joshua this week when, in an interview with The Telegraph, he described the heavyweight clash as being “dead in the water.”

Those comments have been disputed by The Athletic, however, as a site deal for the bout worth more than $150 million is set to be finalised this weekend.

The report states that the mammoth unification showdown is expected to land in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and take place in early August.

Arum hit out at Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, suggesting that the Matchroom boss keeps missing deadlines to complete the deal for the Fury fight.

Arum threatened to target a different opponent for Fury if the delays continue as he is determined to get ‘The Gypsy King’ in the ring this summer.

Hearn has rejected claims that the bout is in jeopardy, however, and pointed to legal discussions as the explanation for the delay.

“It’s just the wording of a long-form agreement,” Hearn told IFL TV. “It’s quite complicated. You’ve got to remember that there are lawyers from our side, lawyers from AJ’s side, lawyers from Tyson Fury’s side, about three of them. Everybody wants the deal to be right.”

Fury has been out the ring since knocking out Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight belt 14 months ago, while Joshua last fought before Christmas, when he defended his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles against Kubrat Pulev.

