Tyson Fury offers $20 million for bare-knuckle fight with Anthony Joshua this weekend

You don’t often see this side of ‘AJ’.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have engaged in a furious back-and-forth on social media after a court of arbitration got in the way of their planned unification clash in August.

The wait for Fury vs. Joshua looks set to continue after it was ruled that ‘The Gypsy King’ owes a trilogy fight to rival Deontay Wilder and it has to take place before September 15, putting the kibosh on an all-but-confirmed bout against ‘AJ’ in August.

Fury mocked Wilder for demanding $20 million to step aside for the all-British heavyweight showdown but admitted that the rubber match is the route he will most likely have to take.

The development has sparked an unfamiliar heated response from Joshua, who took to Twitter with the below message for Fury.

.@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

Fury shot back immediately and claimed that Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, were fully aware that arbitration was taking place with Wilder’s camp.

‘The Gypsy King’ then offered to fight Joshua this weekend in a winner-takes-all, bare-knuckle fight which would see both heavyweights put $20 million on the line.

@anthonyjoshua your more full of shit that Eddie, Spouting absolute shite! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!! 🖕🏻🖕🏻 https://t.co/NbCvwn6YfN — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 19, 2021

Tyson Fury responds to Anthony Joshua

Not to be bested by Fury, Joshua criticised his unbeaten rival for announcing that their fight was official when there was a chance that Wilder’s demands would get in the way.

Fury, however, refused to divulge the details of his arbitration issues and announced plans to beat Wilder again before finalising what will likely be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

not going in to the details on line!

you’ll slap me about will you dosser please come and try Bum, i’m waiting… Femi AKA Bottlejob! 24/7 365. Ready. i’ll smoke wilder first then you will get yours aswell. #GK https://t.co/Led1X54PhS — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 19, 2021

Joshua wasn’t done yet though and tweeted footage of Fury’s ringside reaction to the post-fight scuffle following Billy Joe Saunders’ recent defeat to Canelo Alvarez.

You’re not about that bare knuckle life. A barrier held you back, not even a bouncer! 🤣 https://t.co/LI6973nrK2 pic.twitter.com/HvTC4HcOcS — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

While Fury vs. Wilder III looks set to scupper plans for the Joshua fight, it’s been suggested that ‘AJ’ will share the ring next with fellow London 2012 gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk.

