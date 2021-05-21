Tommy Fury’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague denies Jake Paul DM as trash talk gets personal

The lines between boxers and social media personalities continue to blur…

Jake Paul is not everybody’s cup of tea but he continues to ruffle feathers in the world of professional boxing, evidenced by the fact that the heavyweight champion of the world is calling for Paul to fight his brother, Tommy Fury.

Tyson Fury and his younger brother, Tommy, took to social media on Thursday, along with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, to call for a fight against Paul.

Paul has amassed a record of 3-0 since turning pro last year and while the calibre of his opponents is questionable, his drawing power is anything but.

A potential clash between Paul and Tommy Fury, who is 5-0 as a professional, has been touted for some time and the trash talk took a personal turn on Thursday night.

Paul dismissed Fury’s challenge and urged the former Love Island contestant to concentrate more on his partner Molly-Mae Hague who, according to Paul, direct messaged him on Instagram before the pair featured on the reality TV show.

“The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family,” Paul said in response to the below video. “It’s quite embarrassing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101)

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul

“The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul and begging me to fight his brother.

“Listen, Tommy! Focus on your fight that’s in a couple of weeks which nobody even knows about, by the way. This clip right here will be the biggest promotion for your whole entire fucking fight.

“Find an opponent! You’re literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks who hasn’t even been training. You don’t even have an opponent who’s going to go through a real camp.

“Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view and then maybe we could chat. The last guy you fought was 0-9. The people you have fought have a combined record of 15 wins and 250 losses.

“You come looking for me in Miami to try to find me in a gym. You know damn well I’m not in Miami. I’m in Puerto Rico. If you want to pull up here, I will gladly beat the fuck out of you. Until then then, just leave Shaq out of this. I’ve already knocked out an NBA player so leave Shaq out of this. You guys are desperate!

“Tommy, you fight for $100,000. You have some ladders to climb to get on to my level, unfortunately. I’m not talking about this anymore. Peace out. Fuck you guys!

“One last thing, Tommy. You should be more worried about your girl sliding into a bunch of dudes’ DMs than you should be about fighting me.”

Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM….🥴🥴 photoshop is scary. — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) May 20, 2021

Hague, meanwhile, has dismissed Paul’s suggestion that she reached out to him and claimed the DM was photoshopped by the divisive social media personality.

Read More About: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, tyson fury