Irish prospect Stevie McKenna discusses distraction techniques he learned from Tyson Fury

When the WBC heavyweight champion of the world offers you technical advice, you listen!

Irish prospect Stevie McKenna recently received the honour of learning from one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world when Tyson Fury invited him into the ring.

McKenna, who has a perfect professional record of 7-0 with all wins coming inside the distance, has explained what happened when he recently crossed paths with Fury.

The pair were both training at the same gym in Las Vegas and Fury jumped at the chance to impart some wisdom to the young Monaghan fighter.

McKenna outlined the distraction tactics that Fury passed on to him and revealed how ‘The Gypsy King’ encouraged him to incorporate more body shots to his game.

“He [Fury] called me into the ring and showed me a few things,” McKenna told Sky Sports. “I got to learn from Tyson.

“He’s a great man and it was unbelievable, sharing the ring with him, and him teaching me some new things.

“He was telling me to use my long reach and keep the lead hand out to distract the opponent and keep them off you. A bit [like] what he does.

“When he’s out of range, keep his lead hand out.

“He was just showing me different things and I learned from them. It’s great to learn from a guy like Tyson Fury, he’s a great man.

“He told me to throw in body shots. Go body, head, keep going up and down.”

Earlier this year Fury’s former promoter Mick Hennessy backed McKenna to be a world champion and ‘The Hitman’ is well on his way to establishing himself as a top talent based on his dominance since turning professional in 2019.

