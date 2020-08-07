Young Dublin boxer Ryan O’Rourke has signed a promotional deal with Star Boxing.

Hall of Fame promoter Joe DeGuardia confirmed the signing of Ryan O’Rourke (3-0) on Friday and revealed the 21-year-old’s desire to move from Irish prospect to international star.

DeGuardia said: “Ryan had an impressive amateur career and since making the switch to the paid ranks, it is clear to see he is very suited to the professional game.

“He is still only 21 years of age and has a lot of potential. It looks as though he will be a very entertaining fighter in the years to come.”

O’Rourke, a super-lightweight, took the first steps into the pro ranks earlier this year and wasted no time in gathering plenty of momentum; earning wins in January, February and March before the current Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his progress.

Nicknamed ‘The Silent Assassin’, O’Rourke joins the likes of Joe Smith Jr, Chris Algieri and Carols Takam under the Star Boxing promotional banner.

Discussing the move, O’Rourke said: “I am delighted to have signed with one of the biggest promoters in the world. I can’t thank Joe and Star Boxing enough for the opportunity and I am looking forward to getting started and kicking on in America.

“My career has been mapped out brilliantly, and I am building up a wealth of experience and fighting regularly. This opportunity is what dreams are made of.”