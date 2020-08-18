Robbie Keane unsure if Katie Taylor is Ireland’s greatest ever sports star just yet

Robbie Keane believes we must wait until Katie Taylor retires before deciding where the Bray fighter ranks among Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars.

Katie Taylor delivered an Olympic gold medal to Ireland at London 2012, not to mention her five World Championship and six European Championship golds, before she turned professional in 2016.

The transition to the paid ranks was dealt with by Taylor with aplomb and the Irish boxer is now 15-0, with plenty of belts to show for her success.

After unifying the lightweight division last summer, Taylor moved up in weight in November to win the WBO junior-welterweight title.

She is now set to remove any doubt regarding her last fight at lightweight, against Delfine Persoon, when the pair meet in a fiercely-anticipated rematch on Saturday night.

A victory will edge Taylor ever closer to the honour of considering herself Ireland’s greatest ever sportsperson but, according to the Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane, she’s not there quite yet.

“I think Katie Taylor is up there. It’s very hard to yes now because I thinks it’s when you finish either playing or fighting or whatever sport you do,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“We have been very lucky in this country, we’ve had a lot of people that have been successful either here or overseas. It would be very harsh to pick one because there are so many great athletes that have come out of Ireland, but certainly she is on the road to doing that.

“When you finish, people look at it then. Will she be up there. Of course she has done incredible so far, but it’s very difficult to say at this moment whether she will be the greatest.”

Taylor has some big plans to close out her fighting career and according to her promoter Eddie Hearn, she is open to sharing the ring with the likes of Amanda Serrano, Cecilia Braekhus, or even former UFC champ Cris Cyborg.

