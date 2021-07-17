Ricky Hatton voices Tyson Fury concern after postponement of Deontay Wilder fight

“The longer this drags out the better this is for AJ.”

Ricky Hatton admitted that the latest delay in Tyson Fury’s ring return could ultimately play into Anthony Joshua’s hands.

Hatton, who works closely with Fury, expressed disappointment about the postponement of Fury’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder after ‘The Gypsy King’ and several members of his gym tested positive for Covid-19.

Fury vs Wilder III was scheduled to take place next week but it has been pushed back to October, meaning that Fury will have been out of action for a full 18 months.

While Fury will be confident of beating Wilder again, there are no guarantees in boxing and even fewer when it comes to power punchers like ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Hatton’s primary concern relates to the mammoth unification clash between Fury and Joshua, which has been pushed even further down the line, and more specifically, Fury’s ability to compete to the best of his ability when the Joshua fight comes to fruition.

“What puts a further damper on it for me is the fight we all want, Fury vs Anthony Joshua, now seems further away than ever,” Hatton wrote in his Metro column.

“What happens now? It all just pushes the fight further back. As a fight fan, you fear the worst, the biggest fight in British boxing history, is it actually going to happen? It just seems we are doomed.

Will we ever see Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua?

“Tyson’s problems in the past with his depression, his mental health and battles with drink and drugs have been well documented in the past.

“I remember Tyson saying to me ages ago: ‘I want a couple of warm-up fights then I want to beat Wilder. Then immediately after that, I want to fight AJ. And then I’m done.’

“Anthony Joshua is younger, he has less miles on the clock, he is an athlete 24-7. I know Tyson is an athlete 24-7 now but the damage he might have done to his body years back.

“Tyson wants to get in, get out and prove he is the best fighter in the world. And the more it goes on, the more I worry that Tyson might just go: ‘F**k it’.

“When you think about it, Tyson had two comeback fights, he went straight in against Wilder and went straight in for the rematch. He wants to get his career and his legacy done and dusted.

“Whereas for AJ, the younger, fresher of the two, it doesn’t matter as much if this drags out another two or three years. It does for Tyson. The longer this drags out the better this is for AJ.”

