Katie Taylor has been linked with a boxing/MMA crossover bout after her most recent success.

Following another tightly-contested clash with Delfine Persoon, Katie Taylor was awarded a unanimous decision victory and extended her perfect professional record to 16-0.

Fresh from the successful defence of her lightweight titles, Taylor is now looking at cementing her legacy as a true legend of combat sports.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed that the Bray boxer is only considering the biggest fights now that she is approaching the autumn of her career.

And now Taylor’s long-time manger, Brian Peters, has suggested that the London 2012 gold medallist is open to fighting some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts.

Peters told The Telegraph: “What we want is legacy fights now for Katie, and that means getting her in the ring with the biggest names from anywhere in the fight sports industry – [Cris] Cyborg, [Holly] Holm, [Amanda] Nunes – an MMA/boxing crossover fight with is now viable because there is a growing interest in women’s fighting.

“We saw it with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather and there is no reason why Katie could not do a similar thing. There is mania for her in Ireland.”

Having heard Taylor’s openness to a cross-sport clash, former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg recently responded by suggesting that the women could act as chief support to a bout between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.

Legendary MMA referee John McCarthy is not convinced that it would be wise for someone like ‘Cyborg’ to challenge Taylor in the boxing ring.

McCarthy told Sky Sports: “For Cris to step into the realm of fighting a boxer like Katie Taylor, it’s a tall order. That’s a Conor McGregor trying to take on a Floyd Mayweather. That’s usually not going to go good for you. The same as if Katie Taylor tried to step into a MMA ring. That’s not going well for her against Cris Cyborg.

“If Cris is going to do boxing, obviously she’s got to have a name she’s going against, but I would say ‘pick a name that’s not quite Katie Taylor!’”

