Mike Tyson looked amazing but was denied victory over Roy Jones Jr in exhibition

Mike Tyson earned plenty of praise for his performance against Roy Jones Jr on Saturday night.

In what turned out to be a fantastically entertaining exhibition contest, Mike Tyson was denied victory through eight two-minute rounds after the judges scored the bout a draw.

While pre-fight doubts abounded, with question marks over the ruleset and morality of having two fighters in their fifties box each other, Tyson and Jones definitely didn’t disgrace themselves in the ring.

Tyson came out in typically aggressive fashion and took the fight to Jones, displaying glimpses of a prime ‘Iron’ Mike with his movement.

54-year-old Tyson, fighting for the first time in 15 years, looked in fantastic condition throughout the contest, as did Jones, who last fought in 2018.

The specially-selected panel of WBC judges couldn’t decide a winner; with Christy Martin awarding Tyson a 79-73 win, Vinny Paz seeing it 80-76 for Jones and Chad Dawson scoring it a 76-76 draw.

Both fighters’ hands were raised and belts were given to the pair of boxing icons, each of whom seemed pleased with their evening’s work.

“I’m good with it. I entertained the crowd. The crowd was happy it,” Tyson told BT Sport Box Office.

Tyson said after the bout that he would continue staging Legends League events and hinted that he would be back in the ring again after Saturday’s draw.

With money raised for charity and both Tyson and Jones escaping uninjured without doing themselves a disservice, the contentious exhibition clash couldn’t really have gone any better

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman tweeted that it was “the best exhibition I have ever seen” while many other boxing legends agreed that it was an impressive performance from both men.

