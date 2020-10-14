Mike Tyson explains groggy GMB appearance as viewers express concern

Mike Tyson has explained his behaviour throughout Tuesday’s interview on Good Morning Britain.

Discussing a wide range of topics with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on ITV’s morning programme, Mike Tyson appeared groggy at stages of his interview, sparking concern from fans.

Tyson, who is due to return to the ring next month for an exhibition fight with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr, dismissed worries from viewers by suggesting that he was simply struggling to wake up while he spoke on GMB.

At stages, Tyson appeared to be unable to keep his eyes open and some of his responses to questions were slower than usual but the former heavyweight champion has assured fans it was no more than a case of being tired due to the time difference.

“I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep,” Tyson tweeted.

No problem, Champ.

We could see you were a bit weary! It was very late in LA.

Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned. https://t.co/meZFJrYeFX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2020

“Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

Tyson, 54, is currently scheduled to face Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday, November 28 after the fight was postponed from its original September 12 date.

GMB presenter Piers Morgan expressed relief after Tyson reached out to explain his appearance.

Morgan responded: “No problem, Champ. We could see you were a bit weary!

“It was very late in LA. Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned.”

Despite doubts from some about the safety of two men in their 50s fighting each other, the California State Athletic Commission is reportedly set to licence the exhibition bout.

It’s understood that the exhibition contest will be fought over eight rounds and will be considered an opportunity to let two legends of the ring showcase their skills.

The process of filling out the undercard is currently underway, with a mixture of professional fights and celebrity match-ups likely for the event.

