Mike Tyson disputes Evander Holyfield claim and insists trilogy fight is on

Mike Tyson has dismissed Evander Holyfield’s claim that the pair’s trilogy fight would not be taking place.

Earlier this week, Holyfield’s representatives accused Tyson of turning down a guaranteed $25 million to share the ring with ‘The Real Deal’ for a third time.

The claim came after Tyson revealed he was set to fight again in May and while he didn’t name the opponent at the time, it was widely reported that Holyfield was the most likely option.

However cold water was poured on the trilogy bout when Holyfield’s team suggested that negotiations had come to an unsuccessful end.

“We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson’s people declined all offers,” said Holyfield’s manager, Kris Lawrence.

“We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time.”

Tyson has now broken his silence on those claims in a new Instagram Live session with Haute Living.

‘Iron Mike’ assured fight fans that the Holyfield bout will soon be a done deal and vowed to get his hand raised in late May, with the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami the rumoured venue for the fight.

“I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield,” Tyson said.

“Holyfield’s a humble man I know that and he’s a man of God but I’m God’s man. Listen, I’m going to be successful May 29.”

Tyson last shared the ring with Holyfield in 1997, when he was disqualified for biting his rival’s ear in the rematch of their first meeting seven months earlier, which Holyfield won via late TKO.

Boxing's Strangest Moments: The Bite Fight. June 27, 1997. Mike Tyson VS Evander Holyfield II. #WBC #Boxing pic.twitter.com/uGjzCSnKvt — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) April 7, 2020

Tyson remains confident that the trilogy fight will come to fruition but he admitted that there was one element of negotiations that had to be agreed upon.

“I can see that happening, being in there, me and Holyfield, yeah,” Tyson said.

“The only thing we have to do is get some small, fundamental difference in paperwork done and it’s on to the races with me and Evander.”

Tyson returned to the ring last year for an exhibition contest against Roy Jones Jr which ended in a split draw.

Read More About: evander holyfield, mike tyson