Mike Tyson announces date and venue for second comeback fight

Mike Tyson has confirmed that he will return to the ring yet again although the 54-year-old did not reveal his next opponent.

On the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast, Tyson announced that he will be back in action at the end of May.

Tyson returned to the ring last year for an exhibition clash with Roy Jones Jr which was ultimately scored a split draw and the former heavyweight champion clearly caught the bug again as he made it clear that he hoped to continue fighting.

Speaking with Canelo Alvarez on the most recent episode of his podcast, Tyson revealed that he’ll be donning the gloves again in two months’ time.

“End of May, where you fought, same arena you fought in,” Tyson said.

“May 29, something like that. Right where you fought.”

The arena to which Tyson was referring was the venue that hosted Alvarez’s recent dominant victory over Avni Yildirim, The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

There have been some concerns raised about Tyson continuing to fight, even if his opponents are of a similar age.

Rumours of a third bout against Evander Holyfield aren’t going anywhere although Holyfield, whose ear was infamously bitten by Tyson in their 1997 rematch, has suggested that ‘Iron Mike’ is avoiding the fight.

Boxing's Strangest Moments: The Bite Fight. June 27, 1997. Mike Tyson VS Evander Holyfield II. #WBC #Boxing pic.twitter.com/uGjzCSnKvt — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) April 7, 2020

With an opponent expected to be announced in the coming weeks, Tyson has opened up on how it felt to get back in the ring last November.

“I felt better than I anticipated,” Tyson said of the Jones fight. “I thought I would be a little more nervous than I was, but I was relaxed. I felt like ‘wow’ – I could do some more, I could punch more combinations, I could do this and do that.

“I said ‘wow, this is interesting’ and I want to do it again and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on. It made me interested in wanting to do it again.

“I wanted to go the distance, I didn’t want to knock anybody out, that’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance.”

Read More About: mike tyson